ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lawrence County Fair board has agreed to cancel this year’s fair in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr.
“We’re debt-free, and we want to stay that way,” Hayes said.
The fair board already decided to cancel fair rides before making the decision to not hold the fair this summer.
“I hate it for the kids, especially for the ones in their last year” of an animal project, said Lawrence County Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson. His son, Eli, 16, was raising two hogs for this year’s fair, Patterson said.
“With everything that’s going on, I understand the decision by the fair board,” Patterson said Wednesday.
With the closure of a number of local businesses due to the pandemic, it would have affected how much money would have been available to bid on the animal projects, he said.
Like about another 100 Lawrence County families, the Patterson family would spend a week camping out at the fairgrounds off Ohio 7, he said.
Patterson said one of the two hogs would be butchered for its meat. They haven’t decided what to do with the other pig they bought in March and have been taking care of during the pandemic.
“We’ll make do some way,” he said.
However, a group calling itself the Lawrence County Livestock Show youth organization is planning to hold a livestock show in the second week in July, the same time the fair was scheduled, according to a post on Facebook.
In the post, the youth organization said it is planning a meeting for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the barn at the fairgrounds to come up with a way to hold the livestock part of the fair. During normal times, youth activities are planned throughout the week and animal sales are held the Friday and Saturday at the end of fair week.
The Ohio State University Extension Office at the Lawrence County Courthouse couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday to determine how many animal projects would be affected by the cancellation of the fair.
Meanwhile, Boyd County, Kentucky, also won’t be holding a fair next month, according to Ellen Keaton, fair director.
“It broke my heart, but we had no choice,” Keaton said. “With the guidelines we’re under from the state, there is no way we could make it happen. There currently are no horse shows going on around the state.”
The Boyd County Fair Board is looking at having a weekend event in October. A tentative date for that is Oct. 9-11. There will be no carnival rides during the weekend event.
The Boyd County Fair had been scheduled for June 20-27.