COAL GROVE, Ohio — Lawrence County officials are working with the company building the Trans Canada pipeline through the county to protect the health and safety of local residents and ensure COVID-19 guidelines are being followed.
While the project to replace an old Columbia Gas pipeline is considered an essential project, Lawrence County Health Department officials are working with the company to ensure all the requirements for the pandemic are being followed, said Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
“We just want to ensure they’re not spreading the coronavirus,” Anderson said Tuesday.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners received and filed a letter Anderson wrote. The letter includes a 13-page guideline from the Ohio Department of Health on COVID-19.
About 400 pipeline employees, mostly from out of state, already could be in the area working on the project, Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said.
“Our primary responsibility is to keep our people safe,” Holliday said. “We want to know who these people are and where they are. There’s the potential for 400 jobs. We just need to know their plan and ensure they’re following the guidelines.”
The county health department is working with the company on health concerns, she said.
“They’re being very cooperative,” Holliday said.
Anderson wrote a letter last week to U.S. Pipeline & TC Energy, providing the pipeline company with the amended April 2 stay-at-home order from the director of the Ohio Department of Health, questioning whether the project was an essential business. Local officials initially had concerns whether the project was essential, but Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has determined it is and thus allowed it to proceed.
However, the company needs to respond to health concerns due to the pandemic, Anderson said. The health department and company are working together on issues like whether anyone entering Ohio should be required to self-quarantine for 14 days since some of those pipeline workers are staying at local motels.
The primary goal of the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency and the Lawrence County Health Department is to ensure that we stop the spread of COVID-19, Anderson said in the letter to pipeline officials.