SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Several Lawrence County school districts are in the process of setting up feeding programs for students who will be out of school at least through April 6 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In the South Point district, "go bags" containing a lunch and breakfast will be distributed starting Wednesday at both South Point Elementary School and Burlington Elementary School and at several other locations, according to Superintendent Mark Christian.
The bags will be handed out weekdays at both elementaries from 11 a.m. to noon on a drive-through basis, Christian said. The bags also will be distributed at four other locations across the district from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Solida Baptist Church, Lawrence Commons Apartments, and Burlington Commons Park.
"The gracious people at Cross Community Church will continue to partner with the district and have agreed to distribute weekend food to all participating schools through their Backpack Blessings Program each Friday," Christian said.
The food at the four community sites will be distributed from a school van or school bus, Christian said. About 50 volunteers, including local teachers, are helping prepare the food.
Rock Hill Superintendent Dave Hopper said lunches for students out of class due to a state decision by Gov. Mike DeWine over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus will be distributed at several local fire stations starting Tuesday. The food will be distributed from 11 a.m. to noon at Elizabeth, Upper Decatur, Hamilton and Lawrence Township fire departments, he said.
Efforts also will be made to deliver lunches for those who can't make it to the fire stations, Hopper said.
Dawson-Bryant Superintendent Steve Easterling said his district also is drawing up plans to provide lunch and breakfast items on weekdays.
Meanwhile, the county Board of Developmental Disabilities will implement alternative service delivery solutions to help facilitate "social distancing" while continuing to serve individuals and keep buildings clean and safe, according to Julie Monroe, board superintendent.
She said the board "cares deeply about the health and safety of individuals we serve, our employees and stakeholders. We also feel compelled to do our part in a public entity to reduce exposure to the coronavirus during this state of emergency," she said.
Starting Tuesday and until further notice, all of the system's buildings will be closed, Monroe said. All services to individuals and families will be provided remotely, she said. This may include phone calls, remote meetings and visits and other forms of electronic communication. Home visits are being suspended except in emergency situations.
Phones will be answered during regular business hours, Monroe said.