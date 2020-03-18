IRONTON — Starting Wednesday, March 18, the public is being denied entry in nearly all cases to the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Meeting behind closed doors Monday, the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners and elected officials are limiting access to the courthouse for scheduled appointments only. If residents don’t have an appointment, court security won’t grant access to the building. The changes are in effect until further notice.
Due to a state of emergency in Ohio, the director of the Ohio Department of Health is limiting gatherings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
“These are definitely uncharted waters we are trying to navigate,” commissioners said in a news release.
The county is taking action to limit gatherings and physical contact while continuing services of the government in a reasonable way, according to the release. If physical access can be at all postponed, county officials are asking that to be done. When it is determined that appointments are needed, everyone is asked to practice good social distancing measures.
Documents related to deeds should be done through the mail. There will be a drop box between the 5th Street and 4th Street doors to the courthouse for documents like auto titles, for example. The documents should be secured in a sealed envelope with a check or money order if necessary and no cash, according to the release.
The commission board meetings will be closed to the public but will be livestreamed on the commissioner Facebook page. County employees are continuing to work and provide services via phone and other means, according to the release.
The lobby of the Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services, 1100 S. 7th St., including child support enforcement and children’s services, is closed except for scheduled appointments.
Those restrictions also apply to the Union-Rome Sewer District, the Lawrence County Animal Shelter, the Lawrence County Juvenile Center and the Lawrence County Soil, Water Conservation District, the Lawrence County Health Department, Lawrence County 911 and the Joint Response Operation Center.
Changes also are coming to the operation of the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court and Lawrence Municipal Court.
Common Pleas Judges Andy Ballard and Christen Finley are asking parties to use phones and videoconferencing. Time-sensitive matters will proceed as scheduled unless modified by the court. However, all civil jury trials are suspended until April 6. All criminal jury trials that are not time sensitive also are suspended until April 6.
The court will continue to accept petitions for civil stalking protection orders and temporary retraining orders.
All in-court appearances shall be limited to lawyers, court staff, parties to the case, necessary witnesses and some members of the media, Ballard said. Only necessary parties will be allowed in the second- and third-floor lobby areas of the courthouse annex, he said.
Ballard has three criminal trials scheduled through the end of the month that will proceed unless pleas or time waivers are signed. Jury notices will be sent to about 50 people, down from the normal 60, if the trials proceed, he said.
“We’re booked pretty solid in April,” Ballard said.
Court sessions are scheduled in his division nearly every weekday through Good Friday and on Wednesdays when arraignments, pretrials and final offers are scheduled.
“We want to ensure courts stay open,” Ballard said.
The March 24 traffic court in Chesapeake is being continued to a later date. Any person with a summons will not be required to attend that day and there will be no enforcement action submitted to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles due to non-appearance or failure to pay, according to Municipal Judge Donald R. Capper.