IRONTON — Lawrence County courts are cutting back on operating hours because of COVID-19, but still will be available on an emergency basis, said Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard.
The courts will be open Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays and Fridays. The courts are closed Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as Monday and Friday afternoons.
The change affects the criminal division of the office of Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson.
“The rest of the time we will be on call for emergency petitions and emergency injunctions,” Ballard said Monday.
The courts and the Lawrence County Jail are in the process of applying for an emergency grant to conduct video hearings to keep the courts functioning, Ballard said.
Lawrence County Municipal Court and Ironton Municipal Court are still hearing cases on a limited basis, said Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. His office remains open full time, he said. Lawrence County Municipal Court still has criminal cases on Mondays and Fridays, while Ironton Municipal Court is hearing cases on Mondays and Thursdays.
The prosecutor’s office handles cases in two common pleas court and both municipal courts.
“We’re still open five days a week,” he said.
COVID-19 is leading to a backlog in new indictments, Anderson said. Last month’s grand jury was canceled because of social distancing regulations and requirements to limit gatherings, he said. This month’s grand jury set for April 20-21 also likely will be reset, he said.
“We likely won’t have a grand jury until May or June,” he said.
His office normally holds grand jury once a month.
When the grand jury finally meets, there could be 100 or more cases, he said.