HUNTINGTON — Acting on a recommendation from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, the Cabell County Public Library has reinstated its COVID-19 precautions, which it had allowed to lapse.
“With COVID cases in the county on the rise, the health department recommended that we again require all staff members at the downtown library and our branch libraries to wear protective masks and strongly encourage our patrons to wear masks,” said Library Director Breana Bowen.
Bowen said the Friends of the Library used book sale planned for this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will go on as scheduled, but with COVID-19 precautions in place. Salegoers will be encouraged to wear masks, and only a limited number of shoppers will be allowed in the sale area at one time.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.