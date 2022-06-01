The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Acting on a recommendation from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, the Cabell County Public Library has reinstated its COVID-19 precautions, which it had allowed to lapse.

“With COVID cases in the county on the rise, the health department recommended that we again require all staff members at the downtown library and our branch libraries to wear protective masks and strongly encourage our patrons to wear masks,” said Library Director Breana Bowen.

Bowen said the Friends of the Library used book sale planned for this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will go on as scheduled, but with COVID-19 precautions in place. Salegoers will be encouraged to wear masks, and only a limited number of shoppers will be allowed in the sale area at one time.

