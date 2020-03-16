HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library and its branches planned to close by 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, in order to safeguard staff and patrons.
Library officials said they plan to evaluate the situation and make a decision each week on potentially reopening.
Books and materials that are currently checked out will not come due until the library reopens. No fines should accrue; however, due dates will be adjusted to give patrons ample opportunity to return items.
Information and Referral will continue to answer the telephone during its regular hours. The Main Library’s telephone will be answered during regular business hours during weekdays.
The drive-up window will be available during business hours and patrons may place materials on hold. Materials should be selected from items available at the Main Library as the branches and affiliate libraries will be closed.
Patrons are encouraged to use the library's online services, such as Hoopla and WV READS, for digital reading and listening material. Music will still be made available through Freegal. For more information, visit www.cabell.lib.wv.us.