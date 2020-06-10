CHARLESTON — In one week, families will be reunited after more than two months of visitation being prohibited at West Virginia nursing homes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that visitation will be phased back in. Facilities can choose to resume visitation with approval from the Department of Health and Human Resources if they have been free from positive cases of COVID-19 for two weeks. Last week will count toward the two-week benchmark.
Protocol will vary from facility to facility, said DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch, and it is up to the facility how and if they permit visitation based on factors such as staffing. Visits may be done by appointment and will limit the number of visitors at one time.
Crouch said it is better to have visits outside if possible. He also said hand sanitizer will be critical, as well as wearing a mask and still keeping physical distance.
“The bottom line is be safe, be cautious,” Crouch said.
Justice ordered visitation in nursing homes to cease in March at the start of the state’s pandemic response. The elderly are among those at higher risk of serious complications if contracting the novel coronavirus. Half of the state’s 85 deaths have been residents of West Virginia nursing homes.
Marty Wright, CEO of the West Virginia Health Care Association, said his organizations were still waiting for the guidelines from the state for restarting visitation.
“Our priority has been and continues to be protecting our long-term care residents and staff from the COVID-19 virus, but we also recognize that visits with loved ones play an important role in the mental and emotional health of both residents and their families,” Wright said in a statement. “Our facilities are certainly anxious to reinstate visitation, but they also know that the virus still poses a significant threat.”
Justice also announced Wednesday that all outdoor concert venues can reopen under the same guidelines as concerts at fairs and festivals, which can begin in July.
Health officials continued to stress the importance of safety measures as restrictions are eased and most businesses continue semi-normal operations in the pandemic, especially as other states that have reopened are now experiencing spikes of the virus.
“We want people to be able to go out but be safe,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar.
One new death was reported Wednesday, a 65-year-old man from Kanawha County. It brings the state’s total fatalities related to COVID-19 to 85.
There were 14 new positive cases reported statewide, for a total of 2,193, and 2,641 test results were received by the state.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (345/16), Boone (15/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (234/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51 /2), Marshall (32/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (8/2), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (52/0), Pendleton (11 /2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (40/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (140/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51 /3) and Wyoming (3/0).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported two new positive cases had been identified in the county, bringing the total to 32. All patients have recovered with the exception of the two new cases.
Statewide, 413 new positive cases were reported Wednesday, for a total of 39,575, and 36 new deaths, for a total of 2,457.
In Kentucky, 191 new positive cases were reported statewide Wednesday, for a total of 11,883, and seven new deaths, for a total of 484. Gov. Andy Beshear said there has been an uptick in cases and reiterated safety measures for residents, which include wearing face masks and continuing to telework if possible.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,973,797 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. on Wednesday. There have been 112,133 deaths related to the virus.