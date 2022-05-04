CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 224 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as active cases increased to 813. That’s one more active case than was reported Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,872 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with two of those deaths reported Wednesday. Among the new deaths was a 63-year-old woman from Cabell County.
More than 86% of deaths that have occurred since vaccinations began in January 2021 have been in people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 109 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two children. Of those patients, 25 were in intensive care units and 12 were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 49% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increased to 52% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 58% unvaccinated for people on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% report being partially vaccinated.
Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 48% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (7), Berkeley (65), Boone (9), Braxton (1), Brooke (14), Cabell (49), Calhoun (3), Clay (1), Doddridge (2), Fayette (20), Gilmer (0), Grant (0), Greenbrier (32), Hampshire (4), Hancock (19), Hardy (2), Harrison (34), Jackson (5), Jefferson (45), Kanawha (85), Lewis (6), Lincoln (8), Logan (31), Marion (26), Marshall (16), Mason (5), McDowell (6), Mercer (19), Mineral (3), Mingo (8), Monongalia (41), Monroe (7), Morgan (5), Nicholas (6), Ohio (32), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (6), Preston (12), Putnam (32), Raleigh (54), Randolph (5), Ritchie (3), Roane (8), Summers (6), Taylor (11), Tucker (5), Tyler (1), Upshur (15), Wayne (6), Webster (2), Wetzel (5), Wirt (0), Wood (8) and Wyoming (11).
