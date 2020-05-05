Week 1 guidelines

Outdoor dining

Social distancing standards must be implemented for outdoor dining. This includes having tables 6 feet apart with a clear path for entering and exiting without breaking 6 feet. Customers should not be permitted to congregate in waiting areas.

Parties should be limited to six, and restaurants should enforce 6 feet of distance between customers who do not reside together.

Live music is prohibited and any playgrounds should be closed.

Customers should only be permitted inside to use the restroom, and guidance should be provided on how to navigate to the restroom to reduce contact. Wait staff should also limit contact with customers by reducing the amount of time they visit a table.

Disposable menus are encouraged if possible. If not, menus need to be sanitized after each patron touches them. Disposable plates and utensils are also strongly encouraged, but if not possible, silverware must be pre-rolled. Restaurants that use disposable utensils and plates must place trash bins outside for patrons to throw away their utensils after finishing their meal. The trash bins must be placed where a line will not form and 6 feet can be maintained.

Canned or bottled drinks are encouraged, but if not possible, disposable cups are strongly encouraged.

Buffets are prohibited, as is any self-service.

A reservation model is encouraged, and takeout should be prioritized over outdoor seating. Technology use is encouraged to the greatest extent possible.

All employees must wear a cloth face covering. Regular and frequent sanitation must occur, including after each customer, in the back of the house and restrooms. Hand sanitizer must be provided to patrons.

Restaurants without outdoor dining may be able to still offer the service. The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (ABCA) is developing a streamlined process with no fees for a restaurant to temporarily expand their floor space to include new or expanded outdoor dining space. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams also signed an executive order Friday to expedite the process for city restaurants to expand outdoor seating at no fee.

Failure to adhere to these guidelines may result in suspension of a restaurant’s license to operate or its ABCA license, as applicable, and/or other appropriate enforcement measures.

Hair salons and barber shops

The West Virginia State Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists set the guidelines for all salons and other cosmetology-related businesses, including nail salons and pet groomers.

Masks should be worn by professionals, and can be disposable or cloth. Disposable masks should be provided to the customer.

Gloves are not recommended with two exceptions: nail services and facial services. Gloves should only be single-use and hands should be washed thoroughly after use.

Hand-washing should be done as frequently as possible, and hand sanitizer should be provided to patrons.

All services should be scheduled to give adequate time to thoroughly clean between customers. Customers should be asked to wait outside or in their cars until they are called for their appointment. Appointments should be staggered to avoid multiple people in the waiting areas. Double booking should not be done unless each customer can be left in a single chair throughout the process and distancing measures maintained.

If chairs are situated such that the patrons are closer than 6 feet, every other chair should be used or chairs staggered if possible. There should be no more than 10 people in the salon or shop at any time, including staff. Break rooms should be temporarily closed and waiting area chairs should be removed or spaced in such a manner to accommodate social distancing requirements.

All normal disinfecting standards remain. The board also recommends disinfection of high-touch areas including, but not limited to: door handles on main entrance and restrooms; restrooms; reception desk; point of sale (POS) equipment; stations (including foot/nail drying stations); and displays.

Public coffee/water stations; books, magazines or newspapers; candy dishes; and product samples are temporarily banned.

Services should not be provided to anyone who is sick until they have been symptom-free for 14 days.

Guidelines for religious entities and funeral homes

Churches and funeral homes have always been considered “essential” in West Virginia, and they are still asked to have virtual services as much as possible. If not, they were and still are asked to follow the following best practices:

Instruct sick employees, volunteers and guests to stay home;

Practice physical distancing by maintaining appropriate distance (at least 6 feet) between people;

Maintain good hygiene by washing your hands frequently, using hand sanitizer, using your elbow to cover coughs, and not touching your face;

Implement environmental cleanliness and sanitation practices; and

Clean and disinfect work areas frequently.

The new guidelines provide even more best practices so more in-person worship can occur. Some of those guidelines include:

Encouraging all attendees who are 65 and older to stay home and watch the services online or provide a “senior service” exclusively for attendees 65 and older to attend in person.

Ask all attendees who have an underlying at-risk health condition to stay home and watch the services online.

Restricting seating to every other pew.

Ensuring attendees sit with their immediate family unit and use physical distancing between each unit.

Clergy should dismiss attendees by family unit in order to maintain physical distancing.

Staff should sanitize seats and frequently used surfaces between services.

Entities should also consider keeping child care closed, refraining from passing collection plates and how the sacraments can be administered without attendees touching the same surfaces and objects.

Guidelines for small businesses with 10 or fewer employees

All employees should have a health screen every day before coming to work. Any employee who is exhibiting symptoms should leave the premise immediately and seek medical attention.

Employees also need to be trained on proper hand-washing, social distancing, etc. Regular sanitation should occur every two hours, and staff should be required to wear proper protective equipment, such as masks, where appropriate. Special consideration should be given to employees who come in contact with the general public.

Telework should be permitted to the greatest extent possible. If possible, return employees to work in phases and spread out shifts to reduce excessive or unnecessary interaction. Special consideration should be given for employees who are members of a vulnerable population, like senior citizens or immunocompromised people, including encouraging teleworking to the maximum extent possible, among other measures.

Employers need to develop and implement policies and procedures for employee contact tracing following employees with a positive COVID-19 test, and inform the local health department of such positive test and tracing.