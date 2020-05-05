HUNTINGTON — Monday felt like the first day of school for many local small business and restaurant owners who finally reopened their doors to the public as part of West Virginia’s “Comeback Plan” amid COVID-19 concerns.
“It feels really good to be back,” Brian Shaffer, shop owner at the Razor and Shear Grooming and Supply Co., said Monday afternoon in between customers who were receiving their long-awaited, post-quarantine haircuts. “It almost feels like we didn’t leave, kind of like you’d feel on the first day of school.”
Shaffer said the past two months have been financially worrisome for the shop and its employees, making the gradual reopening of the state even more exciting.
“It was hard for us because we didn’t get anything, no stimulus, nothing; no unemployment,” Shaffer said. “The only thing that really helped was gift cards that people would get, our online store and just some nice donations from some people.”
On top of the outpour of support the shop received from customers during its closure, Shaffer said they are already completely booked for the next two to three weeks.
And so far, clients have been respectful of new guidelines to keep themselves and employees safe.
“It’s been awesome, and everybody has been booking online through our website. We have had a couple customers who were nervous, and we completely understand, but everybody has been really understanding about some of the signs we have up and having to wait outside, so everybody has been really happy.”
Along with barber shops and salons, small businesses with fewer than 10 employees were also permitted to open beginning Monday.
Several antique stores on the West End of Huntington were glad to see customers walking through their doors after a difficult start to the year.
“January and February are very lean months for us anyway down here, and then when they shut us down, not being critical, but I haven’t had any income to speak of since the first of the year,” said Dave Coster, owner of Adell’s Antiques in Central City. “January and February don’t even cover my expenses — utilities, city licenses, insurance — so we kind of look for March to signal something new and that’s not the way it was this year. April was a disaster.”
Coster said he was lucky to be able to reopen the shop, and used the downtime to ensure proper disinfecting and a new floorplan for the store.
“The governor acted responsibly and did what was needed, and thank goodness, as a population we pretty much obeyed what we were supposed to do. We took these six to eight weeks and we’ve rearranged everything, cleaned, disinfected.”
While keeping customers safe is Coster’s first priority, he said he hopes to see an increase in business through the beginning of summer.
“I’d like for health to be restored first; I’d like to see the foot traffic increase, and I think that will come,” he said. “There will be more confidence to be out and about. I’d love to have more business, but that’s not the hand we have been dealt right now.”
Joanna Sexton-Figlia, owner at Hattie and Nan’s Antiques and Books, also welcomed patrons into the store Monday with several new policies in place.
Sexton-Figlia said workers are sterilizing doors, counters and other surfaces nearly each hour as well as requesting customers wear masks inside the store.
“It feels marvelous to be back, and the response has been fantastic,” she said. “It’s wonderful to have people be out, and almost everyone just about has followed our request to social distance and wear their masks — we’ve had a few people without masks and we’ve had to ask them to go back to their cars and get them. West Virginia has done so well, so we don’t want to mess that up.”
Restaurants with outdoor seating were also able to begin serving customers for dine-in meals as long as they followed regulations outlined by Gov. Jim Justice, such as having tables at least 6 feet apart.
Ben Johnson, general manager of Calamity J Grill and Bar on 3rd Avenue in Huntington, said two patios at the restaurant are now open for business after nearly two months of running off take-out only sales.
“It feels great, awesome, to have just a little bit of normalcy back,” Johnson said. “It’s been great as far as being open to stay open through this. We’re a new restaurant, we’re not a chain, so we kind of needed to stay open in order to be there for people, and the outpouring of support we’ve had has been amazing — we’ve had a chance to grow and be there for people when not everyone else was.”
Johnson said staff recommend reservations since seating is limited, but won’t turn anyone away if a table is available.
“We’re just trying to follow all the regulations,” he said. “The goal would be to get back to normal as safely as possible.”
For restaurants who have outdoor space but have not yet used it, Aaron Wood with Quantum Party Rentals based in Charleston said the company is providing seating delivery and set-up for $199 each month.
So far, they have helped Margaritas Mexican Grill and Bar on 4th Avenue in Huntington build an outside dining space with 10 sets of tents, tables and chairs, as well as two other restaurants in the Tri-State.
Wood said the company is still taking orders, which he believes could help restaurants become more sustainable during this time.
“We’re just waiting on calls now,” Wood said. “And when they open next week or soon when they can do 25% capacity inside, they will still have the outside to use.”