ONA — A church in Ona is making sure children and families facing economic hardships are able to experience the joy of Easter this weekend by collecting completed baskets to give away Saturday afternoon.
“There are a lot of families that aren’t going to get to participate in any community activities this year, no community Easter egg hunt, and there are a lot of families who aren’t going to be able to afford an Easter basket,” said Bronson Clark, pastor at Bethesda United Methodist Church. “So, through some prayer and reflection — I have two kids of my own — I thought there might be a need.”
Bethesda UMC is collecting Easter baskets now through Friday, April 10, in preparation for the giveaway, which will be conducted similarly to a drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 11.
“We are asking for completed baskets,” Clark said. “Originally, we thought about asking people to buy the individual pieces — the candy, the eggs — but that would mean we would all have to touch those different pieces. It made more sense to request a completed basket; it’s just less hands.”
Clark said the church is also asking people to be mindful of allergies when creating the baskets.
“If you can find candy that doesn’t have peanuts or peanut butter in it, that would be good,” he said.
Those who want to donate can drop off completed baskets to the side door of the church, located at 118 Bethesda Drive in Ona.
The church is also asking for families planning to attend to RSVP at bethesdamethodist.org/easter-basket to help ensure demands are met, but Clark said they will not turn anyone away.
“We suggest it, but families don’t have to RSVP; however, we also ask on the website if your child has any food allergies,” Clark said. “Families can just come grab a basket and have an opportunity to ask if there is anything we could pray for them about.”
Clark said the church has always been active in the community, and although many traditions like free weekly meals have been canceled because of COVID-19, he hopes the Easter basket donations will make a difference in the lives of local families.