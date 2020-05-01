HUNTINGTON — As West Virginia moves into Week 1 of Gov. Jim Justice’s “comeback plan” amid the COVID-19 crisis, many local places of worship will continue taking added precautions through the end of May to protect themselves and vulnerable populations.
While Justice deemed religious facilities, entities and groups “essential” during the state’s stay-at-home order, most have moved to online or drive-in services over the past two months.
And when churches do decide to tread forward with in-person services, they won’t look the same as they did before the coronavirus outbreak.
“You’re looking at the late end of May, and then you might see churches start to phase public worship services back in with very strict protocol in place,” said Josh Huffman, pastor at New Life Church in Huntington. “I’ve been in contact with a number of local pastors for the purpose of, if one goes forward, I would like for many to move forward so there is more of a unity there, so I think that is a wise approach to this.”
Huffman said New Life housed between 700 and 800 people during Sunday services at the church when life was “normal,” making returning to face-to-face worship more complicated.
“Our church is looking at adding additional services to keep the number in attendance smaller. There will be no children’s or youth services during this time, all families will sit together and we will essentially guide people into the church so there is no contact,” Huffman said. “It won’t look like normal church, but we will still be worshiping together.”
Services also will be limited to 45-60 minutes, every other row of seating will be removed from the sanctuary and people will be encouraged to avoid restrooms — but it’s all dependent on when the ban on gatherings of more than 25 people is lifted, Huffman said.
Dan Londeree, pastor at Pea Ridge Baptist Church, said the mid-sized church, which normally saw about 110 people on any given Sunday, also will continue online services through May.
“While everybody is disappointed that we can’t just get right back together, we already knew that that was a possibility,” Londeree said. “So what we are going to do right now is continue what we are doing as far as online through the month of May, keep an eye on things as May unfolds, and start making plans for June and see what that looks like.”
Londeree said the governor’s guidelines discouraging gatherings of over 25 people also will pose an issue during the transition to in-person worship.
“There is really no timetable on the gatherings over 25, so it would be difficult for us to pull that off,” he said. “We are still going to continue to work on plans for that to see what it might look like in June, but right now, we have found and really feel strongly that God has provided us ways to continue to grow spiritually during this time — it’s not the same, but we’re still able to see each other and talk to each other, so if we can do that, let’s just keep doing it for now until we see that open door.”
Even for smaller churches that may be able to meet the 25-person limit with few changes, most feel it’s still too risky to begin gathering just yet.
“We’re usually between 30 and 40 people, and a lot of these small country churches often serve a more elderly congregation — that is going to add a new dynamic to it,” Pastor Bronson Clark at Bethesda United Methodist Church in Ona said.
Clark said the United Methodist Church district serving the greater Huntington area met virtually Thursday morning to discuss forming “relaunch teams” at their respective churches to begin thinking through the governor’s guidelines and planning a way to safely reopen facilities.
“We are consulting other entities like the CDC and trying not to necessarily just open when we’re allowed to open, but really think this through and make sure that we are taking care of ourselves,” Clark said. “I have two babies at home. It’s important they stay healthy, but also the elderly parishioners who have kind of been targeted the most.”
Clark said Bethesda will continue to take steps toward permanently offering online services, and although those in the church community are looking forward to getting back together, the experience has allowed many smaller places of worship to broaden their horizons.
“I don’t know that our world is ever really going to be the same; I think there is always going to be a little fear,” he said. “But I think it’s allowed us to reach new people and really push us in a new direction.”
Justice’s current guidelines for religious entities and funeral services can be found online at governor.wv.gov.