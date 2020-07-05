WAYNE — Although concerns regarding the novel coronavirus continue to postpone or cancel summertime festivities, it didn’t stop locals from celebrating Independence Day at a safe distance over the weekend.
Residents of the town of Wayne watched a fireworks display Friday night at the Wayne Little League Field, although activities like live music were not offered due to COVID-19.
Attendees were asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Other cities, like Hurricane and the village of Barboursville, put on socially distanced fireworks Saturday night to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Christ Temple Church in Huntington will have a drive-in display from 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 5, and attendees will be asked to remain in their parking spots during the event.