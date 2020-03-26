HUNTINGTON — The spread of the novel coronavirus has brought about many changes and disruptions to the lives of people around the world, but those with special needs or autism may be especially affected by a lack of consistency.
Now, local entities are working to provide resources for these families as they navigate a new phase of life, despite eliminating most face-to-face contact.
“Just like everyone else, the restrictions on travel, who you can be around and social distancing immediately cause changes in routine, and for people with autism, that’s immediately a significant problem,” said Marc Ellison, executive director of West Virginia Autism Training Center at Marshall University. “A routine is vital, and when routine changes, anxiety levels rise and increase stress.”
Ellison said parents or caregivers should try to structure days in their home as much as possible to help people with autism adjust to changes.
“People in their home need to, as much as possible, structure day-to-day, sometimes hour-by-hour activities for people to do so that folks with autism can anticipate what’s happening and be able to predict what’s going to happen,” he said. “It’s going to be stressful no matter what, so it’s not really about eliminating stress; it’s just about decreasing it as much as you can.”
People with autism also tend to feel isolated on a regular basis, Ellison said, so it’s vital to maintain some social interaction amid distancing practices.
The Autism Training Center is working to keep in contact with those they serve, especially through social media.
“Now, suddenly, people with autism are literally isolated,” he said. “We’re trying to create some social connectedness through our Facebook pages and try to keep people involved through some livestream events.”
Carly Carver, director of the Ashland Foundation for Children with Disabilities, said although no one, including the nonprofit, was fully prepared for a crisis of this size, everyone is doing what they can to establish a new normal.
“We will still be putting resources out there. We’re not completely inactive. We’re still communicating resources on our Facebook page,” Carver said. “We are relying on Pathways Autism Center to put together those resources, and we are trying to communicate them out, and we’re trying to help as many families as we can.”
For Carver, establishing a strict routine with her own son, who has special needs, has helped the family cope with the changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have created a new social story. We wake up at the same time each day. We have our routine — we have breakfast, we do our homework packets, then we have our outside time,” Carver said. “We found a new normal in this.”
Carver encouraged struggling families with special-needs children to reach out to their school therapists to see if they are able to set up virtual sessions or other ways of contact should they not have access to telehealth services.
Online resources and tips for people with autism or special needs can be found online on both organizations’ Facebook pages and websites.