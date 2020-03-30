CEREDO — Not long after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a stay-at-home order in attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the administration at Golden Girl Group Home in Ceredo began brainstorming ways to keep the residents occupied since they could no longer leave their homes.
Teaming up with River Park Hospital in Huntington, Golden Girl residents have now sewn together more than 100 mask to distribute to first responders in the Ceredo-Kenova area, as well as hospital staff.
“Our girls and staff want to do something positive with their time right now,” said Nikki Thomas, development director at Golden Girl. “We are so fortunate to live among such a caring and compassionate community that gives to our girls year round. During this time of uncertainty, we are happy to do our part to make sure our community knows how much we appreciate them.”
With the help of hospital staff, each mask is made and sanitized to Center for Disease Control regulations. On Tuesday, 35 masks were delivered to the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department. They hope to be able to deliver many more in the coming weeks and have set a goal of 500 masks.
They aren’t the first, but rather the latest what is becoming a long line of local organizations working to ensure those working on the front lines have access to the personal protective equipment they need, should a shortage of supplies occur.
A Marshall University professor spearheaded the “West Virginia Mask Army” initiative where she worked with a small group from Marshall to build protective masks out of furnace filters. A group called “The Masked Mommas” in Proctorville, Ohio, organized a socially distant effort of more than 200 people to sew masks.
Organizations inside the Neighbors Helping Neighbors building, which houses 12 nonprofits in Ashland, are joining the fight by providing 3D printed face shields to those in need.
There’s not been a clear shortage yet, but the efforts from local group could potentially prevent one.
The Computer Aided Drafting and Design 3-D printing lab at Ashland Community and Technical College has been running about 20 3D printers at the Technology Drive Campus since Monday to make protective face shields for health care workers at King’s Daughters.
Chris Boggs, ACTC’s project coordinator for new and expanding business and industry, and Tyler Stevens, coordinator for the CADD program, were contacted by King’s Daughters supply chain director Katie Arnett about the need and got to work printing.
“We got a call from King’s Daughters over the weekend asking if we were capable,” Boggs said. “Tyler and I did some Q&A back and forth and got a plan together. We can do this as long as it takes.”
The 3-D printers use a PLA filament to print what looks like visors with notches to secure a plastic face shield. The face shields are made with overhead projector transparency sheets that Boggs laser cuts to shape. The visors take about two hours to print, Boggs said. Once printed, a foam strip is affixed to the visor, as well as elastic to hold them in place on a person’s head.
“ACTC is thankful that we have the equipment and faculty expertise to help produce this needed equipment,” said Larry Ferguson, ACTC’s president and CEO. “We are doing all we can to help our community through this crisis.”
Boggs and Stevens have also started a design for non-disposable plastic respirator masks with a slot for a disposable filter. The filters are cut from heating and air unit filters and one sheet can supply material for 10-12 masks, Boggs said.
In addition to the shields and masks, ACTC’s Workforce Solutions nurse aide class and ACTC’s Licensed Practical Nursing, Associate Degree Nursing and Surgical Technology programs have donated hundreds of other items, including isolation gowns, PPE kits, assorted masks, shoe coverings, safety glasses, rubber gloves, caps, alcohol pads, sterile and non-sterile gowns and togas, face masks with shields, 3/4 face shields and goggles to King’s Daughters.