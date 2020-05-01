HUNTINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic is now endangering the U.S. beef, chicken and pork supply chain. The highly contagious disease has forced a vast number of the country’s meat processing plants to slow or halt production entirely as workers become ill.
In an attempt to ward off potential food supply shortages, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday that invoked the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing plants as essential infrastructure that must remain open.
But what does all that mean for local markets?
The Wild Ramp in Huntington sources each of its products from within a 250-mile radius of the city, and 75% of the farms that supply the market are less than an hour from its location.
“I have heard some of our farmers talking about projections for the future and how that meat shortage could affect us here at The Wild Ramp,” kitchen manager Devyn Messinger said. “Right now, we have a full stock and have not been affected by it yet; it just depends on how long this goes on.”
Steve Meyer, an economist for Kerns and Associates in Iowa, predicts grocery store supply shortfalls and price increases over the next three weeks for fresh pork, including chops, butts and ribs. Chicken and beef prices also are likely to rise in the coming weeks.
“If the plants are closed several weeks,” he told The Washington Post, “we’re going to be well short of supplies out there.”
Messinger said many of their local farmers are relying on back stock held in their personal freezers on the farms in order to maintain a steady supply of products for The Wild Ramp and in other markets where their products are sold.
Like many other local businesses, The Wild Ramp has closed its doors to the public but still offers curbside pickup. Customers can call ahead to place an order and pay for it while the staff does the shopping for them.
“We have stayed very busy and had a great response from the community as far as supporting our local business during this pandemic. Overall, we’re coping with it the best we can and trying to make it as convenient as possible to keep local food accessible to the community,” said Messinger.
The local market hasn’t yet faced a shortage of meat, vegetables or other produce during the pandemic, largely a credit to the preparation of their supplying farms — who weren’t necessarily preparing for a global health crisis when they planted this year’s crop, but conducting business as usual.
“Our farmers still planted the normal crops they would have for this year, so all of our vegetable and produce stock has been continuous,” Messinger said. “The only (product) we’ve seen affected by this are the bigger wholesalers, where we get things like potato chips. Some of those suppliers have shut down, so it’s hard to get those items from them.”
Local suppliers are the lifeline for small local markets like The Wild Ramp. Messinger said she believes the coronavirus pandemic is only magnifying the value these local farms have to the American food supply chain.
“The bigger chains like Walmart and other larger grocery stores will survive this, but if local markets and local farms don’t have the support of their community, they may not recover from it,” Messinger said.
Over the duration of the pandemic, The Wild Ramp has actually noticed an upward trend in sales, Messinger said. It’s an unexpected, but welcome, outcome.
The Washington Post reports at least 79 food-processing and meatpacking plants have reported cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, with many plants closing temporarily because of illness and absenteeism and to do deep cleaning and retrofitting to accommodate social distancing and proper protective gear. The United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents thousands of meat plant workers, said Tuesday at least 17 workers in the industry have died from the coronavirus and at least 5,000 have been directly impacted by the virus.