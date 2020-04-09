PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Although staying at home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus is not ideal for many students, schools across the Tri-State are hard at work to make the most of kids’ time in isolation by requesting photos, videos and stories to document the remote learning experience.
At Fairland High School in Proctorville, Ohio, teacher Tara Sansom is asking students to send in photos to help fill space in the school’s yearbook.
“It started with the sports pages,” Sansom said. “We have so many pages for all of the spring sports, and there was a good chance those were going to be completely eliminated. Our idea was to reach out to all the coaches so the guys and girls could take pictures in their uniforms and send them in — that’s something significant for them.”
Sansom also contacted those in the school musical, giving them the option to dress up as their character for a photo, as well as suggesting students get ready and take pictures in their prom attire, despite the dance’s cancellation.
“It’s so important for them to still feel like they’re having some of these moments,” she said. “I’ve been asking them to send me their quarantine pictures, what they are doing from home. Even though it’s not ideal, it is part of their year and we don’t want to not document it.”
Southside Elementary School in Huntington also has asked parents to send in photos of at-home activities and ways they are staying busy.
Teacher Heather Parker said she wanted to make sure this historic time was well-documented for students to look back on later in life.
“We’ve been hearing lots of great stories of all the fun things kids are doing and now using the new technology of the Zoom and how much fun they’re having with that,” Parker said. “There’s lots of outside artwork. We’ve seen some really cool stuff, and it just lets us know what they’re doing at home and that they are still learning.
“For the yearbook, it’s a very momentous time, and this will help keep it in their minds, even 20 years from now.”
Cabell Midland High School, Huntington High School and the Cabell County Career Technology Center are calling on seniors to submit photos and short biographies to celebrate their accomplishments and future plans on social media.
Over the past week, Cabell County also has launched the #IAmCabell project, which asks families to send in 20-second videos of how they are adapting to remote learning.
The district is sharing the most creative, funny or inspirational videos. More information can be found on the Cabell County Schools Facebook page.