HUNTINGTON — Schools across the Tri-State are finding creative ways to say goodbye to students who will be moving on to middle school, high school or graduating and entering the “real world,” despite conducting remote learning since mid-March.
Village of Barboursville Elementary School honored its fifth-graders Friday with a graduation parade, where students and families waved to faculty and staff from the safety of their cars and received certificates and a trophy at the end of the drive.
Students were given caps and tassels to wear as they were handed their “diplomas” and asked to decorate vehicles, similar to that of a homecoming parade.
Assistant Principal Lauren Werthammer said although the ceremony was unconventional, it’s something the staff would like to see become tradition at the school.
“If ‘normal’ as we knew it ever happens again, this is something we want to continue and maybe get the rest of the school involved,” she said. “Our fifth-grade students, parents and faculty had an excellent day; it couldn’t have turned out any more perfect.”
Werthammer said during a time when life seems impersonal, the parade was a great way to say goodbye to the students.
“We wear masks and cover up our smiles, and we were just able to share that with our students and our families today — lots of smiles shared and lots of excitement,” she said. “It was like every kid got their own unique moment to celebrate their accomplishments as they symbolically drove down Pirate Drive one last time. They got to see all of their teachers. Typically it’s just fifth-grade teachers and their families, but today they were able to thank and say goodbye to maybe their kindergarten teacher or classroom assistant. It was just really special.”
At Cabell Midland High School, graduating seniors typically have a final walk through the school to commemorate their final days of class, but this year conducted a drive-thru event to say their farewells to teachers and staff Friday morning.
Students were not permitted to leave their cars, but teachers lined the sidewalks with posters and signs of congratulations.
Covenant School in Huntington also celebrated its seven graduating seniors by holding a “mobile graduation” event.
Faculty and staff visited each student at their home in full regalia, podium and all, to ensure they felt celebrated amid the COVID-19 chaos.
Graduates also received an invitation to the formal commencement ceremony tentatively set for Aug. 8.
Cabell Midland High School has a rescheduled graduation date of June 26 at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.