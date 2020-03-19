CULLODEN — On Friday morning, teachers and students showed up to schools across West Virginia as they would on any given day, but by the afternoon, kids were being sent home for an unknown amount of time in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, leaving teachers scrambling to assemble alternative lesson plans.
“Over the weekend, I contacted the parents through a class application and asked them if they would prefer to create a private Facebook group, post to Schoology, or just post to all three to be sure they’re getting all of the information,” said Nikki Kidder, a fifth-grade teacher at Culloden Elementary School.
Many Cabell and Wayne county students use an online learning platform, Schoology, for assignments both inside and outside of the classroom.
Although Schoology use is not as widespread for elementary students as it is among middle and high school students, Kidder made certain each child was able to access the application from any device, including cellphones, computers and iPads.
“Not everyone has access to a computer, but almost everyone has a phone or access to a phone and Wi-Fi at some point,” Kidder said. “It’s a hard transition, and I think we’re just taking it one day at a time. I’ve been very open with my parents; we’ve worked so hard and we’re almost to the end of the year, so I’d hate for us to just stop now, but we’re practicing flexibility.”
Kidder is attempting to bring some normalcy to the new way of learning, and even sent students a “mock schedule” with ideas to keep kids on track, suggesting setting aside time to spend a few minutes outdoors, take a walk or help with a household chore.
For some high school teachers who already heavily utilize technology, the transition to alternative teaching methods has been relatively painless.
“I’ve been using Schoology for four or five years, and our county has used it for three years, so most of my class is online,” said Jason Gibbs, teacher at Wayne High School. “I’ve posted instructional videos and assignments online for years, so we’re in pretty good shape, thankfully.”
Gibbs said the most important part of the process is getting everyone on board with using online conference features and making sure that teachers are available to students.
“It’s really a matter of adjusting and changing your expectations,” Gibbs said. “It’s not going to be perfect the first couple days.”
Gibbs teaches many lab-based science classes, and said when students return to the school, they will “live in the lab.”
“Which is fine with us,” he said.
Steve Freeman, a teacher at Huntington High School, is in a similar situation.
“I don’t do anything on paper; everything is online,” Freeman said. “What they are missing from me is basically the in-class discussion and instruction, but the assignments have always been online. I surveyed all of my students on Friday, and I didn’t have a single student that didn’t have some form of access.”
Freeman said he is most concerned with getting information to Advanced Placement students he teaches.
“Who knows what is going to happen with those AP tests scheduled for May, but I still have to get them ready for those tests,” Freeman said. “I’m more concerned about getting the content out to them and the learning aspect of it — the grades are secondary to me right now.”
Wayne County is a one-to-one county, meaning students receive technology to take home.
In Cabell County, officials are working on supplying children who don’t have access to technology with devices and have established Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the county set to go live Thursday, March 19.
Many teachers will also be distributing physical learning packets to students for the coming weeks.
More information can be found at www.cabellschools.com.