Local group of Vietnam veterans cancels meetings
HUNTINGTON — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Vietnam Veterans of America Tri-State Chapter 949 is canceling all meetings until further notice.
The group meets at the American Legion Post 16 located at 1421 6th Ave. in Huntington on the fourth Tuesday of each month (except December) at 7 p.m. Refreshments are at 6:30 p.m.
Any Vietnam combat or era veteran may join the VVA. Life member dues are $50. Visit www.vva949.org for a membership application and/or more information.
The Associates of the Vietnam Veterans of America (AVVA) meet on the same date and location; however, their meeting is at 6:15 p.m. Anyone who wants to help, support and honor all veterans may join the AVVA. Annual dues are $20.
Tri-State Chapter 949 suggests everyone who can, stay in as much as possible, which helps the elderly who are more susceptible to the virus. To assist the elderly, shop for food, medicines or any essential items that they cannot obtain for themselves.