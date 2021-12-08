CHARLESTON — An additional 127 prizes have been awarded to youth in West Virginia through Gov. Jim Justice’s “Do it for Babydog: Round 3” vaccination sweepstakes.
Maddalynn Paris, of Weirton, won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.
An additional 25 youth won a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund in the form of a 529 plan managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time.
Another 100 young West Virginians won a lifetime hunting and fishing license.
Local prize winners include:
$10,000 Educational Savings Fund
- Hunter Crouse, Scott Depot
- Noah Campbell, Hurricane
- Scott Nichols, Hurricane
- Sophie Evans, Logan
Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License
- Ryker Humphreys, Mason
- Emma Mccomas, Ona
- Ruby Stutler, Winfield
- Molly Flick, Hurricane
- Ellison Thomas, Hurricane
- Kristen Meadows, Hurricane
- Delilah Sargent, Gallipolis Ferry
- Haylee Francis, Hurricane
- Ainsley Jackson, Milton
- Hudson Weidman, Hurricane
- Jacob Lockhart, Culloden
- Joseph Davis, East Lynn
“Do it for Babydog: Round 3” is focused on educating children and their parents on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and the importance of getting West Virginia’s youngest residents vaccinated. Next week is the final week of the competition. One student will receive a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund and one school will receive a $100,000 check and will host a special holiday party, with Santa (Justice) and his reindeer (Babydog) bringing presents for students.
All West Virginians ages 5 to 18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to enter the sweepstakes.
Online registration to be eligible to win in the final prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 12, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 13.
Statewide on Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases continued to grow, with an additional 1,053 reported overnight, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ dashboard.
The number of active cases climbed 233 and now sits at 8,482. The state has reported 303,173 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last spring. Fifteen more deaths were reported, bringing the cumulative total to 5,036.
Hospitalizations dipped to 593, with 205 patients in intensive care units and 124 receiving care on a ventilator. Nearly 80% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 were unvaccinated. That increased to 82% for those in an ICU and 86% for people on a ventilator.
According to the dashboard, 902,673 residents have been fully vaccinated — about 53% of the eligible population. About 28% of fully vaccinated people age 18 and older have received booster shots. Boosters are available to anyone 18 and older who are fully vaccinated.
Vaccination rates in West Virginia are lowest among children, per the dashboard. About 22% of residents ages 5 to 18 are fully vaccinated, and another 7% have received one dose of the vaccine.
State and local health officials continue to urge parents to get their children vaccinated, as a quarter of West Virginia’s COVID-19 cases have been reported in minors.