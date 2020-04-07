BARBOURSVILLE — Restaurant chain Logan’s Roadhouse had temporarily closed all of its 261 restaurants and furloughed its employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now all of those employees have been terminated, with health care benefits ended as of March 31, according to a report by RestaurantBusinessOnline, a website that covers the restaurant industry.
The parent of the Logan’s Roadhouse and Old Chicago casual chains said in March it was “mothballing” all 261 of its restaurants after a lender withdrew financing to keep the bankrupt company in operation until it could emerge from Chapter 11 protection.
The debtor-in-possession financing was withdrawn because of the “unprecedented and unforeseen outbreak of COVID-19,” the company, Craftworks Holdings, said in a court filing.
Now the owners said it is possible the restaurants won’t ever reopen, according to the report.
There are five Logan’s Roadhouse locations in West Virginia, including one at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville and one in Charleston.
There are nine Logan’s Roadhouse locations in Kentucky and five in Ohio.