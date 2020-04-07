logans
There are five Logan’s Roadhouse locations in West Virginia, including one at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville and one in Charleston.

 File photo/The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE — Restaurant chain Logan’s Roadhouse had temporarily closed all of its 261 restaurants and furloughed its employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now all of those employees have been terminated, with health care benefits ended as of March 31, according to a report by RestaurantBusinessOnline, a website that covers the restaurant industry.

The parent of the Logan’s Roadhouse and Old Chicago casual chains said in March it was “mothballing” all 261 of its restaurants after a lender withdrew financing to keep the bankrupt company in operation until it could emerge from Chapter 11 protection.

The debtor-in-possession financing was withdrawn because of the “unprecedented and unforeseen outbreak of COVID-19,” the company, Craftworks Holdings, said in a court filing.

Now the owners said it is possible the restaurants won’t ever reopen, according to the report.

There are nine Logan’s Roadhouse locations in Kentucky and five in Ohio.

