BARBOURSVILLE — Residents at the Village at Riverview senior living community in Barboursville had a break from the woes of the COVID-19 crisis as they were able to see their loved ones for the first time in over a month during a drive-by parade.
With friends, family and church members unable to visit those at Riverview as part of Gov. Jim Justice’s response to the virus, Executive Director Patricia Perry said the event brought comfort to the community.
“Our biggest inspiration is giving a little bit of a visual of our families and our church families that come here regularly,” Perry said. “It lets them know their families are still around, to be able to see them, smile at them, wave at them — it’s an uplifting experience for all of us.”
Perry said she and the staff, residents and family members at the facility look forward to the day they are able to safely open their doors to visitors again.
“This just lets them think, ‘You know, my family is still here,’” Perry said. “Our biggest focus here is just having an uplifting experience.”