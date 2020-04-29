Manchin to host virtual town hall on federal virus response
CHARLESTON — At 6 p.m. Friday, May 1, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will host a town hall via Facebook to answer questions from West Virginians about the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including small business loans, expanded unemployment compensation, COVID-19 testing, and next steps in the U.S. Senate.
West Virginians can submit questions by emailing townhall@manchi n.senate.gov.
To visit Senator Manchin’s Facebook page, go to https://www.facebook.com/JoeManchinIII/.