Manchin to host virtual town hall on federal virus response

CHARLESTON — At 6 p.m. Friday, May 1, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will host a town hall via Facebook to answer questions from West Virginians about the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including small business loans, expanded unemployment compensation, COVID-19 testing, and next steps in the U.S. Senate.

West Virginians can submit questions by emailing townhall@manchi n.senate.gov.

To visit Senator Manchin’s Facebook page, go to https://www.facebook.com/JoeManchinIII/.

