CHARLESTON — For the first time since Christmas Eve, fewer than 600 West Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, part of a “very clear descending trend” in the surge tied to the omicron variant, said Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar.
The state reported that 596 people were hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, including 10 children. That’s 48 fewer patients than reported Tuesday.
Of those hospitalized, 135 people were in an intensive care unit and 78 patients were receiving care on a ventilator.
More than 62% of residents hospitalized were unvaccinated, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard. That increased to 77% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 91% unvaccinated for people on ventilators.
The state reported a total of 708 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as active cases dropped to 3,574. That’s 454 fewer cases than reported Tuesday and the lowest number of active cases reported in the state since mid-August 2021.
Deaths tied to COVID-19 totaled 6,250 on Wednesday, with 31 of those reported overnight. Marsh said Wednesday that residents should expect to see a continuation of increased deaths tied to the virus as the current surge slows.
“We do anticipate that the deaths will lag and we may even see an increase in the deaths,” he said. “But for this surge, at least immediately, it does look like we’re on the downhill side.”
Among Wednesday’s deaths was a 79-year-old man from Cabell County, marking the 350th virus-related death for the county.
The most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated and boosted, health officials say.
To date, about 56% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, per the state dashboard. Another 9% report being partially vaccinated.
Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 43% have received a booster shot.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (68), Berkeley (123), Boone (40), Braxton (26), Brooke (25), Cabell (191), Calhoun (18), Clay (11), Doddridge (20), Fayette (128), Gilmer (11), Grant (33), Greenbrier (80), Hampshire (25), Hancock (23), Hardy (10), Harrison (220), Jackson (25), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (292), Lewis (36), Lincoln (69), Logan (70), Marion (111), Marshall (40), Mason (56), McDowell (78), Mercer (173), Mineral (34), Mingo (64), Monongalia (162), Monroe (44), Morgan (13), Nicholas (71), Ohio (54), Pendleton (12), Pleasants (9), Pocahontas (14), Preston (84), Putnam (109), Raleigh (178), Randolph (26), Ritchie (30), Roane (27), Summers (29), Taylor (87), Tucker (4), Tyler (18), Upshur (69), Wayne (80), Webster (32), Wetzel (29), Wirt (9), Wood (158) and Wyoming (61).