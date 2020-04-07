HUNTINGTON — Marshall University staff and students were advised via email Tuesday evening that a university employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The employee is currently hospitalized in stable condition, according to the alert.
Neither the affected employee’s name nor other identifying information will be released.
According to the email, it is believed the individual was exposed to the virus through a family member — not a co-worker.
The employee has been working at home since March 26, according to the email, and all the employee’s close contacts at the university prior to that date have been instructed to follow appropriate protocols, including self-isolation, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
“If you have not been contacted, your risk of exposure from this employee is low,” the email read.
There are no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Marshall employees or the students who remain on campus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.