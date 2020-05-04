HUNTINGTON — A number of Marshall Health’s clinics will begin increasing in-person patient visits starting Monday, May 4, according to a news release.
Patients can expect a number of safety measures including:
- Staggered appointment times
- Pre-screenings at clinic entrances
- Appointment check-ins by phone or text from the patient’s vehicle
- Modified waiting room setups to promote social distancing
- Additional hand sanitizing stations
- COVID-19 testing for all elective procedures
“As businesses, including our own, reopen, we must be diligent in taking every extra precaution to prevent any type of surge,” said Larry D. Dial, M.D., chief medical officer for Marshall Health. “Likewise, we want patients to feel safe and not defer necessary medical care.”
Marshall Health will follow universal masking guidelines for staff, consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Joint Commission guidelines. Marshall Health also encourages all patients to wear cloth face coverings for in-person visits.
“If you’re masked and I’m masked, you’re protecting me and I’m protecting you,” Dial said. “We want to make every effort to protect each other.”
Marshall Health will continue to offer virtual telemedicine alternatives. For questions about office hours or appointment availability, contact your physician’s office.