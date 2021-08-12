HUNTINGTON — Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the region, the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has canceled its major fundraiser for the second year in a row.
The school's largest annual scholarship fundraiser, Standing Out in Our Field, which traditionally draws a crowd of 500 attendees, was set for Aug. 28.
“Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases across our state and region, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this beloved event,” said Dr. Joseph Shapiro, dean of the School of Medicine.
Given the nature of the delta variant, Shapiro said as a medical school, "we must lead by example and model behaviors that prevent further community spread."
The outdoor event, hosted on a 10-acre farm in Proctorville, Ohio, raises more than $100,000 annually for student scholarships.
Nearly 85% of the school's 325 medical students rely on scholarships or loans to cover their medical school expenses, Marshall said in a statement.
Linda S. Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, said to help with the school's scholarship effort, a GoFundMe account has been created at www.gofundme.com/f/standing-out-in-our-field-7.
For ticket refunds, contact Tami Fletcher by e-mail at fletcher@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-691-1701.
The event is not the only one to fall victim to rising COVID-19 case numbers.
The Mountain Health Network Concert for a Cure event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 at Barboursville Park Amphitheater, has been canceled as well.
Proceeds from that event go to benefit cancer patients at both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.
All tickets will be refunded digitally. More information is available by calling 304-526-2658.
Reporter Taylor Stuck can be reached at tstuck@hdmediallc.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.
