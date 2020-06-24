HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine announced Wednesday that its largest annual scholarship fundraiser, Standing Out in Our Field, set for Sept. 19, will not be held in 2020.
The event, now in its seventh year, typically draws a crowd of 500 attendees, including medical student and staff volunteers from the School of Medicine, Cabell Huntington Hospital and the community, according to a release.
Standing Out in Our Field raises about $120,000 for medical student scholarships. Funds raised from the event go into an endowment fund to support scholarships for students. More than 93% of the school’s 318 medical students rely on scholarships and/or loans to cover their medical school expenses.
“We don’t know what September holds, but cannot as a medical school, in good conscience, hold an event that could potentially put people at risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “Although this event is held outdoors, we felt we could not effectively model safe social distancing requirements.”
Plans are underway to reschedule the event for summer 2021.
The 2020 co-chairs, Bobby Miller, M.D., (Class of 1997) and Eric Hardin-Miller, have hosted the event under a massive tent on their 10-acre farm in Proctorville, Ohio, since its inception, and say they hope to bring the event back to the farm bigger and better than ever in 2021.
“I hope our sponsors and those who have enjoyed the event in the past will still consider supporting scholarships by making a tax-deductible gift this year, in lieu of their 2020 sponsorship,” said Linda S. Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
For more information about medical student scholarships, contact Holmes at holmes@marshall.edu or 304-691-1711. To make a gift online to support the School of Medicine, visit https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/marshalljcesom.