HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Pharmacy made and donated more than 12 gallons of hand sanitizer last month to several local charities, including Harmony House, Huntington City Mission, the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, River Park Hospital and the Huntington police and fire departments.
Almost a dozen faculty, staff and students helped gather materials, compound and bottle the substance and label the final product, which adheres to FDA guidelines. The compounding was done by faculty who are licensed pharmacists registered in West Virginia, Kentucky or Ohio and supervised by a West Virginia registered pharmacist. The school was also licensed as a pharmacy by the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy for the distinct purpose of compounding hand sanitizer, during this COVID-19 pandemic, for local charities.
“It was amazing how quickly our team jumped into action,” said Dr. Gayle Brazeau, dean of the School of Pharmacy, in a news release. “They applied their pharmacy knowledge and skills to produce a much-needed resource in our community. I am especially proud of Drs. Tiffany Davis, Chelsea Gresham-Dolby and Kimberly Broedel-Zaugg for their leadership.”
The project is funded by donations to the Marshall University Foundation’s School of Pharmacy General Fund. Additional donations for the COVID-19 Hand Sanitizer Project can be made by contacting the foundation at 866-308-1346.
Hand sanitizer production will continue as funding and supplies last. Charities that would like to request donations of hand sanitizer may contact Broedel-Zaugg by phone at 304-696-2306 or by email at broedelzaugg@marshall.edu.