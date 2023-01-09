HUNTINGTON — Students returned to Marshall University’s campus for the first day of classes Monday with their sights set on a new normal.
The spring 2023 semester started with the university lifting most of its COVID-19 protocols.
The Office of Environmental Health and Safety announced the changes after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice lifted West Virginia’s state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of 2022.
The changes come nearly three years after Marshall suspended in-person classes in March 2020 as a national public health emergency was declared.
Some 6,200 students returned to taking face-to-face classes in August 2020, with the majority opting for virtual learning. Marshall fully reopened in August 2021, with testing and masking procedures and other precautions in place.
With lessons learned from the pandemic, the university has been working to increase the amount of “high-flex” classes, which allows a student to decide if they want to learn in person or online.
Changes for the 2023 semester include the closure of the on-campus COVID-19 clinic, with testing and vaccines still being conducted at clinics and retail pharmacies throughout the area.
Visible changes will also be seen across campuses as employees of the physical plant will remove transparent barricades in classrooms and common areas throughout January. Some barricades will be kept in storage, in case they’re needed for future use.
Marshall University employees will continue protocol of notifying their immediate supervisors of their COVID-19 diagnosis. Students living in residence halls who receive a positive diagnosis are asked to contact an on-call area coordinator at 304-962-6559 to determine a quarantine plan.
The university’s COVID-19 Response Team will remain and continue to monitor the covid-19@marshall.edu email, which will provide an automated response providing current guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Monday, the CDC listed Cabell County’s COVID-19 infection risk level as high and recommended residents wear masks indoors and confined places. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported Friday 83 active COVID-19 cases in the county. The county has had more than 27,000 positive cases since the pandemic started in 2020.
The spring semester wraps up April 29 with commencement at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
