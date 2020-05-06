20191215_hd_commencement

President Jerome Gilbert congratulates the graduates during Marshall University’s Winter Commencement Ceremony. More than 1,200 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University from July to December 2019.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has announced it has tentatively rescheduled its spring commencement ceremony for Saturday, Aug. 8, in Huntington.

University officials said the exact time and location will be announced early this summer, but the most likely venue is the Mountain Health Arena. If health guidelines and social distancing requirements prevent using the arena, an outdoor location may be used.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2, the ceremony was canceled to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, as directed by public health guidelines for large gatherings. Seniors graduated on time because their degrees were conferred in May — only the official ceremonies were postponed. During the last week of April, Marshall celebrated its graduating students during a weeklong social media campaign complete with video messages from their college deans and other top officials at the university.

“We are very hopeful the pandemic situation in late summer will allow the university to move forward with the Aug. 8 commencement,” said Sonja Cantrell-Johnson, Marshall’s registrar. “The Class of 2020 is one of the most resilient classes in the history of our university and we want to honor them with a traditional commencement event.”

If the Aug. 8 date is not possible because of continuing public health concerns, the university will honor the Class of 2020 at a later date in the fall or at the Winter Commencement in December.

Spring 2020 graduates should continue to monitor their official Marshall email accounts or www.marshall.edu/commencement for details.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.