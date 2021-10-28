HUNTINGTON — The face mask mandate for students and staff in Cabell County could be lifted as early as next week.
According to a news release from Cabell County Schools, the district has been classified as “gold” on the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources’ COVID-19 map for the past several days. That status was designated after DHHR made revisions to its map, which moved Cabell County from “orange” status to “gold.”
Cabell County Schools officials tentatively plan to relax the district’s masking requirement for students, staff and visitors beginning Monday, Nov. 1, the release said.
“To ensure we are consistently out of the ‘orange’ or ‘red’ categories, we are pausing until Monday to tentatively lift the masking requirement,” Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said in the release. “While we are pleased to see significant improvement, our community is not quite out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county’s infection and percent positivity rates continue to keep us teetering on re-entering the more dangerous ‘orange’ category.”
The mandate has been in effect since Sept. 3 after Cabell County Board of Education members voted to implement mask-wearing following an increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines in the district. The policy requires all staff, visitors and students in kindergarten through 12th grade to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status when the county is designated as “red” or “orange” on the DHHR’s daily risk map. Masks are not required in outdoor spaces.
If the county is designated “green,” “yellow” or “gold” for five days on the DHHR’s risk map, masks become optional.
Saxe said he and other district administrators are monitoring the situation daily in partnership with local public health and medical officials.
“While we are announcing the tentative lifting of the masking requirement beginning next week, we are also strongly encouraging all members of our school community to continue protecting themselves and others by wearing a mask whenever possible,” he said in the release.
The mask mandate will be reinstated immediately if Cabell County returns to “orange” or “red” status on the risk map.
Cabell County reported 318 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Statewide, 951 new cases were reported, for a total of 270,082. There were also 63 deaths reported, for a total of 4,409.
Thursday’s deaths included 44 reconciliations from death certificates. Among them were a 54-year-old man from Cabell County, a 42-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 72-year-old man from Mason County and an 82-year-old man from Lincoln County.
There were 7,532 active cases of COVID-19 statewide.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (68), Berkeley (530), Boone (172), Braxton (36), Brooke (68), Cabell (318), Calhoun (44), Clay (32), Doddridge (101), Fayette (137), Gilmer (24), Grant (76), Greenbrier (102), Hampshire (82), Hancock (127), Hardy (85), Harrison (347), Jackson (92), Jefferson (115), Kanawha (661), Lewis (57), Lincoln (122), Logan (101), Marion (322), Marshall (88), Mason (56), McDowell (71), Mercer (210), Mineral (98), Mingo (141), Monongalia (649), Monroe (22), Morgan (61), Nicholas (156), Ohio (104), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (19), Preston (190), Putnam (299), Raleigh (370), Randolph (82), Ritchie (21), Roane (73), Summers (49), Taylor (122), Tucker (29), Tyler (15), Upshur (89), Wayne (101), Webster (49), Wetzel (84), Wirt (15), Wood (286) and Wyoming (129).