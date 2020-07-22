HUNTINGTON — Beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, face masks or coverings will be required to be worn in public spaces across Ohio.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the new mandate Wednesday afternoon. Masks must be worn in indoor spaces that are not residences, outside when 6 feet of social distance cannot be maintained and when utilizing public transportation. The order requires anyone over the age of 10 wear a mask.
Exceptions will be made for:
- those with a medical condition or disability or those communicating with someone with a disability;
- those actively exercising or playing a sport;
- officiants at religious services;
- those actively involved in public safety;
- those actively eating or drinking.
DeWine said masks have made a marked difference in the red "level 3" health emergency category, including Scioto and Athens counties, where masks were already mandated to be worn. He said preliminary data shows the rate of increase in new cases has slowed in those counties.
More locally, Ironton City Council had voted in a special meeting July 18 to implement a requirement for face coverings to be worn in any public space in the city, by emergency ordinance.
"Wearing masks will make a difference," DeWine said. "It will determine what our fall looks like. We want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports. To do that it's very important that all Ohioans wear a mask."
DeWine also issued a travel advisory, recommending anyone who travels to a state with a positive case rate of 15% or higher to self-quarantine for 14 days. Kentucky issued a similar advisory this week.
"We have heard from multiple local health departments that they are tracing cases related to out-of-state travel," he said. "Trips to states where there are high positivity rates, such as South Carolina and Florida, are leading to outbreaks here in Ohio."
DeWine also reported an outbreak of 19 COVID-19 cases linked to a county fair. He said they want fairs to continue, but stressed the guidelines must be followed.
Wednesday saw the state's second-highest daily increase in positive cases since the pandemic began, with 1,527 new cases reported. Sixteen new deaths were also reported, for a total of 3,235.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported four new cases, two men and two women between the ages of 25-55. There are 80 active cases in the county.
DeWine reported hospitalizations for COVID-19 have continued to increase at a steady rate since the beginning of July. There were 1,098 patients hospitalized Wednesday.
In West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice reported data has indicated his mask mandate was working, but it was still too early to tell.
"As I always say, one robin doesn't make spring, and this is one robin right now," he said.
The reproductive rate in the Mountain State is now the 19th highest in the country, dropping down from second last week. In the Tri-State, Ohio has the best rate .98, then West Virginia at 1.09. Kentucky has the third highest in rate in the country at 1.23.
The 102nd death related to COVID-19 in West Virginia was reported Wednesday — a 79-year old man from Fayette County.
There were 262 new positive cases reported.
Total cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (27/0), Berkeley (568/19), Boone (63/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (40/1), Cabell (251/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (107/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (34/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (55/0), Hancock (66/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (148/1), Jackson (151/0), Jefferson (271/5), Kanawha (584/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (35/0), Logan (53/0), Marion (142/4), Marshall (87/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (76/0), Mineral (83/2), Mingo (71/2), Monongalia (775/15), Monroe (17/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (210/0), Pendleton (24/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (93/21), Putnam (126/1), Raleigh (114/4), Randolph (200/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (34/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (32/2), Wayne (164/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (205/11), Wyoming (12/0).
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported six new positive cases of COVID-19: a 27-year-old woman, 22-year-old man, 52-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and 18-year-old man — all isolating at home. There are 36 active cases in county.
Statewide, 518 new positive cases and three new deaths, for a total of 677, were reported. Gov. Andy Beshear reported 13 of the positive cases were children under the age of 5.