HUNTINGTON — Ty Holmes has experienced many wins and a few losses.
The Huntington High School boys basketball coach, however, is grateful he didn’t experience a much greater loss — his mother, Rosalind Holmes-Taylor — to COVID-19.
Holmes-Taylor, mother of one of Huntington’s more well-known sports families, is at her home in Dallas recovering from a hospital stint to overcome the coronavirus.
“It was very scary at first hearing of my mother having it,” Holmes said. “With hearing all the horror stories on the news and online, it was tough.”
Holmes’ mother taught him that when life becomes scary and he feels out of control, go to God.
“I immediately went into fasting and prayer,” Holmes said. “I was trusting God. My mother is a strong person, and my God is even stronger.”
Holmes-Taylor said the virus was difficult, but beating it was glorious.
“I’m out of breath, but it’s from running and praise dancing around this room,” Holmes-Taylor said. “My eyes overflow with tears of joy and I can’t get it out.”
Holmes-Taylor said she thinks she caught the virus at work. She is a security officer at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. She and other employees wore gloves, but no masks. On April 2, she began feeling sick and doctors initially thought it was sinusitis but opted to check her for COVID-19.
She became worse. When her fever hadn’t broken after two days, Holmes-Taylor went to the emergency room, where hospital staff met her in the parking lot to help her inside. While there, she received a call that her virus test came back positive. She also was suffering from the beginning stages of pneumonia and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Mansfield Methodist Hospital. After that, her memories are fuzzy.
“I don’t know what happened for a few days,” Holmes-Taylor said. “I don’t remember. I was out of it a few days and was barely making it. It was so strange. The nurses came in to take care of me, but the doctors talked to me through a computer or through a window or on the phone.”
Holmes-Taylor battled toward recovery. She said she’s not yet 100%, but is much better, thanks to God, medical personnel and family. She was released last Wednesday.
“By the grace of God, I made it,” Holmes-Taylor said. “I received excellent care.”
She still is. Her daughter, Shanee’ Moore, has attended to her in Dallas. Sons Ty, Cameron and Byron and daughter Danae Bass have kept in contact with her.
“My mommy is a super hero,” Byron Holmes said, with a laugh.
Moore agreed and gave credit to God for healing her mom.
“I do not take God’s grace and mercy for granted at all,” Moore said. “We sincerely appreciate all your prayers. This has been one of the most faith-testing experiences of my life.”
Cameron Holmes, who starred in multiple sports at old Huntington High and was a standout wide receiver with the semi-pro Huntington Hawks, said his heart is warmed seeing his mother smile, and thanked God for her.
Some might wonder how the Holmes family can thank God in such trying times. Holmes-Taylor said her family would have praised the Lord even if she had died.
“It rains on the just and the unjust,” Holmes-Taylor said, quoting Matthew 5:45 of the Bible.
Holmes-Taylor said people need to take the virus seriously, practicing social distancing, wearing protective gear, washing hands and staying home.
“People don’t take it seriously and make it a lot harder for the medical workers,” Holmes-Taylor said. “Stay home if you can, if you don’t absolutely have to go out.”
Holmes-Taylor hopes soon to resume her hobby of dancing, but returned to the Bible to emphasize that people should stay home until the virus dissipates.
“God kept Noah on the ark for 40 days,” Holmes-Taylor said. “We can be closed up for a little bit.”
When the quarantine ends, Holmes-Taylor said she thinks people will value life, family and friends more than before.
“People will appreciate when we get back together,” Holmes-Taylor said. “We serve a great God, and I give him all the glory and praise. Be patient. I have a few more days in isolation, but God is so good.”