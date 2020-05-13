KENOVA — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kenova’s historic Dreamland Pool will not open in 2020, Mayor Timothy Bias announced Wednesday.
After Bias convened with City Council members to review federal social distancing guidelines, it was determined that the recommendations likely would not change much for the summer 2020 season when applied to a large public swimming pool such as Dreamland.
“COVID-19 presents unique challenges for managing pools. Pools are confined spaces not conducive to social distancing. The very nature of lifeguarding requires close contact with pool users and creates potential for unnecessary risk in life-saving situations,” Bias said, adding his apologies for the inconvenience.
He said he looks forward to reopening the pool in the future.
Dreamland Pool is not the first large pool in the area to announce that it won’t be opening for the season.
Last week, Putnam County Parks and Recreation board members decided that Waves of Fun, its wave pool at Valley Park in Hurricane, West Virginia, will remain closed.
The board decided while unfortunate, keeping the pool closed would be the best decision to ensure community safety, given the amount of attendance Waves of Fun would anticipate during a regular season.