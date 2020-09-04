HUNTINGTON — A teacher at Meadows Elementary in Huntington has tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case in the Cabell County school district this month.
According to Cabell County Schools officials, the teacher was in close contact with seven additional teachers, all of whom have been notified and asked to quarantine.
All open houses at the school have been canceled and custodians will be deep-cleaning the facility prior to Tuesday, Sept. 8, when in-person instruction is scheduled to begin.
Two teachers who were exposed to the virus were set to be virtual school instructors, so only six substitute teachers will be needed as classes resume.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Cabell County Schools' chief health officer worked to identify and contact the additional teachers, and the confirmed case was reported and updated on the "COVID-19 Case Reporting" chart online at www.cabellschools.com.