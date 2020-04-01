MILTON — The owner of a campground in Milton thinks the governor’s order Tuesday shutting down privately owned campgrounds in West Virginia is a mistake.
“I received an email from someone who wrote from their iPhone, ‘Walmart was slammed at 7:00 this morning with out of staters. Shameful!,’” said Brent Andrews, owner of the Huntington Fox Fire KOA Campground in Milton.
Andrews says the emailer meant the Walmart parking lot was slammed with recreational vehicles (RVs) from travelers who have no place to park with campgrounds being closed to all new arrivals by out-of-state residents.
“Where do people think these RVers belong? These RVers need a safe place to stay for the night or week or longer,” Andrews said. “Big-box shopping center parking lots are not where RVers need to spend the night. That’s not safe at all.”
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice explained how the campground shutdown will work during his Tuesday briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak.
“If you are now residing in a private campground, you are good to go. If you’ve been there for over two weeks and you have quarantined yourself, we’re good to go,” Justice said. “If you are a new arrival, we are shut down to you.”
Andrews says he doesn’t believe the governor understands just how many RVs there are and how they can serve a critical role during a national emergency.
“I understand the immense strain that the COVID-19 outbreak is placing on our health care system. Given concerns about hospital capacity, I believe RV parks and campgrounds especially can play a vital role as traveling medical personnel, families and Americans in between homes utilize RV parks and campgrounds as their only source of temporary accommodations,” Andrews said.
“For RVers who are using their own RVs as shelter to self-isolate during this health crisis, it is equally important for them to have a place to stay in order for them to comply with CDC guidelines.
“These RVers have the ability to be completely self-sufficient within their RV, but only if they have a place with full hookups, including water, sewer and electric, to park during the crisis. Without RV parks and campgrounds operating as ‘essential businesses,’ these RVers will be parking anywhere, which will only exacerbate the current health crisis.”
Andrews says there are many other concerns that need answers.
“I am very concerned about traveling nurses and health care professionals going to work in other parts of the country. Where will these professionals stay for the night while en route to their next assignment, which could quite possibly be a highly impacted coronavirus hospital or care center?” he said.
“What will happen to those nurses and medical professionals when they need to come to West Virginia? Are we then going to turn them away and not allow them to stay at a private campground because of the executive order? We as Americans need to pull together and not fear-monger essential travel during this critical crisis in our nation.”