MATEWAN, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice traveled to Matewan Grade School in Mingo County last week, presenting students and staff with a $100,000 check as winners in Round 3 of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes.
The governor and first lady brought along their pet English bulldog and sweepstakes mascot, Babydog, and threw a party for the school to celebrate.
“We’re so proud to be here today. It’s unbelievable,” Justice said. “We had one school in the whole state — one school out of all the schools — that was selected and won a grand prize of $100,000. And you know who won? You won.”
The governor, first lady and Babydog presented school administrators with the check for $100,000.
“Mr. Governor, first lady, we are honored to have you here,” said Superintendent of Mingo County Schools Johnny Branch. “This is a great school, a great community. Our administration, our teachers and all the staff do such an awesome job, and we have great kids.”
During the ceremony, students surprised West Virginia’s first family with gifts, including a basket full of “Mingo County treasures” and a bone for Babydog.
During the ceremony, the first lady talked with students about Communities In Schools, her not-for-profit education initiative that is active in dozens of counties across the state, including Mingo County, and forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning, with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
“You have the opportunity to do anything that you want to do in your life,” Cathy Justice said. “If you think, ‘I can’t do this because I’m from Matewan, West Virginia,’ that’s not true. You’ve got to believe in yourself, because I believe in you. You have so many people in your corner.”
The event also included remarks by the director of the Mingo County Health Department to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines. Earlier in the day, the health department hosted a vaccination clinic at the school.
As a show of confidence in the vaccine, Matewan Mayor Matt Moore received his booster shot from MCHD staff in front of the crowd at the event.
The event was part of the fourth and final school visit as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 3.” Earlier in the week, 126 young West Virginians were announced as individual winners in the final week of Round 3.
