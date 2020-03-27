CHARLESTON — Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care in Morgantown inaccurately reported Thursday night to health officials that one of its residents had died, resulting in the state erroneously announcing the first fatality related to COVID-19 in West Virginia on Friday morning.
“We have since learned that this individual did not pass away, as we originally believed,” said Michael Lane, CEO of Sundale, in a statement. “The individual has COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized in critical condition at a local hospital.
“We sincerely apologize for the confusion and the erroneous reporting that was relayed to the local health department, Monongalia County Health Department, and ultimately to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, which reported the death in an official capacity.”
Gov. Jim Justice said Friday it was the second time in two days he was incorrectly told a state resident had died of the novel coronavirus, and he said he was angry about the errors.
“It’s tough enough on me,” Justice said. “I am trying with everything in me — because every life we might lose is a tragedy, even just one. It’s inevitable that it’s going to happen, but it’s still beyond tragic.”
DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said the department will now double-check reports of deaths with the hospitals, which he said will delay reporting.
“In the future, we can’t make those kind of mistakes,” Crouch said.
Justice, during his Thursday news conference, said 20 residents of the nursing home and eight staff members also have tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s a horror story we didn’t want to happen, from a nursing home standpoint,” Justice said.
As of 8:30 p.m. Friday, DHHR reported the state had 96 positive cases of COVID-19, with new cases identified in Berkeley, Greenbrier, Hancock, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Mason, Ohio, Pleasants, Putnam and Raleigh counties.
The state of Ohio on Friday reported 1,137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 2 p.m., including one in Lawrence County. Nineteen people in the state have died of the disease, with 276 hospitalized and 107 in intensive care units.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the state’s first major piece of COVID-19 legislation, which cancels state school testing for the year and permits voting by mail for the primary election.
West Virginia voters also have the opportunity to vote by mail. Secretary of State Mac Warner said Friday that applications for mailed ballots will be sent to every registered voter around April 6. Warner said the polls will still be open for the May 12 primary if people want to vote in person. He encouraged West Virginians who were able to step up and serve as poll workers, as most of the state’s poll volunteers are older.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reported at 5 p.m. Friday 302 positive cases of COVID-19. Kentucky experienced its largest jump in cases Thursday, adding 50 confirmed cases in a day. The state also reported three new deaths related to the disease.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.