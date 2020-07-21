SOUTH POINT, Ohio — As Steve Fortner approach the entrance of the Walmart in South Point, Ohio, he knew something was wrong.
“I could tell the employee at the door wanted to tell me something,” Fortner said. “He told me they require masks now and gave me one to wear.”
Walmart on Monday began requiring customers to wear facial coverings at its more than 5,000 stores, including its Sam’s Club locations, due to the recent increases in coronavirus cases across the country.
Fortner, of Huntington, said he wasn’t aware of the new Walmart mandate and had left his mask in his vehicle.
“Some places are requiring it, and some places are not,” he said. “I wear one if I am asked to wear one.”
Walmart officials said when they made the decision to require face coverings for customers that about 65% of its stores are located in areas where there is already a state government mandate, including West Virginia, Kentucky and certain counties in Ohio.
“To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20,” Walmart U.S. chief operating officer Dacona Smith and Sam’s Club CEO Lance De La Rosa said in a joint statement. “This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”
Walmart said it will enforce the new policy by stationing “health ambassadors” near the entrance to remind shoppers of the new requirement.
Brian Chaffin, front end manager at the South Point Walmart, said most people understand and comply with the new policy. By 11 a.m. Monday, only about 10 people had attempted to enter without a face covering.
“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering,” he said. “We are doing our best to enforce it, but we know there are going to be some exceptions.”
Chaffin said Walmart associates are being trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone.
“We can’t dictate it to them, but most people are wearing them or wear one we give them,” he said. “We just politely remind them of our new requirement to wear a face covering when shopping with us.”
To help ensure consistency with this new process, all stores will have a single entrance.
At Sam’s Clubs, associates at the entrance will follow the same process with members. Complimentary masks were being provided if the member didn’t have one.
“I have been wearing a mask since the pandemic started,” said Linda Payne, of South Point. “I guess I am more surprised all the other retailers haven’t required it.”
Also on Monday, Kohl’s, CVS and PetSmart started requiring customers to wear masks, and others have already made similar moves. Home Depot and Lowe’s both announced Friday that they will require customers to wear masks in their stores, joining other major retailers this week that have instituted similar requirements, including Target, Kroger, Starbucks, Panera Bread and Best Buy.
Kroger will start requiring customers to wear a mask on Wednesday, July 22, while Target starts its mask-wearing mandate Saturday, Aug. 1. Starbucks, company-owned Panera Bread locations and Best Buy have required customers to wear face coverings since July 15.
The National Retail Federation has called on retailers nationwide to require masks for customers.
“The health and safety of associates and customers is retailers’ number one priority, and wearing a face covering or mask is scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the NRF said in a press release. “NRF applauds the leadership of companies like Walmart, Starbucks, Best Buy, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Apple, Qurate Retail Group, Costco and others that have implemented nationwide mask mandates.”
Many retailers, grocers and small locally owned and operated businesses have still not enacted face covering mandates, saying they didn’t want to upset customers who refuse to wear them. Also, some small businesses have said they are reluctant to put employees in the position of enforcing face covering mandates.
The NRF, which is the world’s largest retail trade association, said it hopes Walmart’s decision is a tipping point in this public health debate.
“Workers serving customers should not have to make a critical decision as to whether they should risk exposure to infection or lose their jobs because a minority of people refuse to wear masks in order to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus,” the release said.
There is currently no federal mandate to wear a face covering, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says everyone “should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public.” The CDC said “face coverings are meant to protect other people.”
“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic,” Walmart’s statement said. “We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”