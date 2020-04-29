CHARLESTON — West Virginia stands to be one of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus-driven economic slowdown, according to COVID-19 stress test projections conducted by Moody’s Analytics.
If the economic downturn caused by business closures and cutbacks in response to the coronavirus continues into the third quarter of 2020 (July to September), West Virginia revenue collection is projected to fall 39.4% — a loss of $1.876 billion of a $4.57 billion state budget.
That, coupled with an increase in Medicaid costs as more West Virginians go on the state-managed health care plan for the poor, disabled and elderly, could leave the state with a $1.98 billion budget shortfall, Moody’s concluded. That would amount to a 41.7% decline.
West Virginia would be the fourth hardest-hit state by percentage of lost revenue, the study found.
The top five hardest-hit states — Alaska, Louisiana, North Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming — are all major energy producers, a common thread that Dan White, director of Moody’s Analytics, said is not surprising.
“The reason that energy states see such a large decline in revenues is because of the continued lack of demand for natural resources resulting from COVID-19,” he said Tuesday. “Everything from oil to coal has been hit very hard, and the states you mention rely on energy prices for a large portion of their overall general fund revenues.”
Moody’s analyzed potential state revenue losses using two scenarios: one, a moderate stress scenario that projects a deep recession for the first six months of this year, followed by a modest recovery in the second half of the year. That model assumes that unemployment peaks at 13%, with a GDP decline of 10%.
In that case, the stress test projects that state tax revenue will drop 28.2%, for a loss of $1.34 billion, while Medicaid costs increase by 2%, or $493.48 million, for a total budget shortfall of $1.436 billion.
The second scenario, which is more severe — and increasingly more likely — presumes that travel and business restrictions linger into the third quarter of 2020, with peak unemployment of 17% and a drop in GDP of 14%.
Overall, the report notes, “The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is set to impose incredible stress on state government budgets. This stress will be enough to outmatch even some of the most well-prepared states, and the potential fiscal actions that policymakers may be forced to take in response will have significant consequences for the U.S. economy.”
One encouraging takeaway, the analysis found, is that many states have built up Rainy Day reserve funds, including 17 states with balances large enough to “absorb the unprecedented levels of economic stress estimated in our baseline with relatively minor fiscal difficulty.”
White said energy-producing states generally maintain large Rainy Day funds, relative to their general revenue budgets.
“The upside to this is that these states are typically very prepared for such downturns, because they have seen these levels of volatility in the past,” he said. “That’s why, even though they see tremendous levels of stress, they usually come out ahead in our stress test rankings.”
Moody’s noted that West Virginia has Rainy Day fund balances equal to 15.8% of its general revenue budget and total fund balances equal to 26.7%, among the larger cash reserves by percentage nationally.
However, with stress testing projecting a 30.2% shortfall in the moderate scenario and a 41.7% shortfall in the severe scenario, West Virginia projects to have the 13th- to fifth-worst budget shortfalls, respectively, as a result of the economic slowdown, even with the Rainy Day funds.
State government officials have projected a budget shortfall of at least $350 million by June 30, although Gov. Jim Justice indicated Friday that April revenue collection is not down as much as originally projected, since several manufacturers and other essential businesses have continued to operate during the coronavirus shutdown.