Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many events have been canceled or postponed. If you planned to attend a meeting, event or any type of gathering, verify its status prior to attending.
- The Banff Mountain Film Festival, scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington, has been canceled. Full refunds can be obtained at the point of purchase. Tickets purchased online via Ticketmaster.com or Ticketmaster telephone at 800-653-8000 will automatically be refunded. Tickets purchased through the Marshall Artists Series will be refunded via method of ticket purchase. Marshall Artists Series refunds will be made within 30 days. For more information, contact the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656.
- Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State (formerly Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity) will close its administrative offices to the public until further notice, beginning Thursday, March 19. Habitat staff will be available and actively working remotely, replying to phone calls, voicemails and emails during this time, and will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.
- The ReStore in Huntington will close to the public beginning Thursday, March 19. Until further notice, donation drop-offs are paused and staff are working to reschedule donation pickups that are currently scheduled. Officials said they will continue to evaluate its reopening date of April 1 in the hopes that it can reopen as soon as possible.
- The 2020 Cabell County Library Gala has been postponed. A tentative new date is Saturday, June 20. Refunds are being offered for tickets sold, by request. For additional questions or information, call Gala Chairperson Norma Casto at 304-528-5700.
- The Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled a real estate tax increase seminar scheduled Friday, March 20, at the chamber offices in South Point. Anyone needing help in filling out appeal forms can call the chamber at 740-377-4550. Chamber staff will be available to help.
- With the closing of the South Charleston Community Center, physical agility tests for West Virginia Natural Resources Police candidates and scheduled testing events announced March 10 have been canceled.