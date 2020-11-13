HUNTINGTON — More cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cabell County schools.
According to a news release from the school district, an individual at the Cabell County Career Technology Center tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Thursday. Contact tracing for that case resulted in five additional people at the school being asked to quarantine.
At Huntington East Middle School, an individual also tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Thursday. Contact tracing resulted in one additional person at the school being asked to quarantine.
An individual at Huntington Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Monday. Contact tracing in that case resulted in 10 additional people at the school being asked to quarantine.
At Culloden Elementary School, an individual tested positive for COVID-19 after being at school Friday. Contact tracing resulted in four additional people at the school being asked to quarantine.
An individual at Hite-Saunders Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Tuesday. Contact tracing for that case resulted in no additional quarantines being requested.
An individual at Milton Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Nov. 6. Contact tracing resulted in seven additional people at the school being asked to quarantine.
And at Spring Hill Elementary School, an individual tested positive for COVID-19 after being at school Friday. Contact tracing resulted in five additional people at the school being asked to quarantine.
The schools remain open and on the blended learning schedules previously announced, the release said.
Cabell County Schools has a COVID-19 Action Center on the district’s website at www.cabellschools.com to help keep the community informed on the number of positive cases in individual schools and how many students and staff are quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.
Statewide in West Virginia, 742 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, for a total of 31,639.
There were 11 virus-related deaths reported, including two from Cabell County — a 65-year-old man and 95-year-old woman, representing the 42nd and 43rd deaths in the county related to the virus.
An 82-year-old man from Wayne County was also listed among the deaths reported Friday. Other deaths were a 73-year-old man from Mercer County, 69-year-old woman from McDowell County, 91-year-old man from Brooke County, 65-year-old woman from Kanawha County, 66-year-old man from Hancock County, 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County and 83-year-old woman from Barbour County.
The state has reported a total of 565 virus-related deaths.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (249), Berkeley (2,098), Boone (492), Braxton (91), Brooke (346), Cabell (2,016), Calhoun (44), Clay (94), Doddridge (85), Fayette (923), Gilmer (169), Grant (222), Greenbrier (282), Hampshire (194), Hancock (332), Hardy (140), Harrison (828), Jackson (483), Jefferson (854), Kanawha (4,456), Lewis (189), Lincoln (333), Logan (889), Marion (545), Marshall (693), Mason (226), McDowell (237), Mercer (990), Mineral (496), Mingo (805), Monongalia (2,655), Monroe (288), Morgan (193), Nicholas (240), Ohio (924), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (54), Pocahontas (79), Preston (301), Putnam (1,285), Raleigh (1,074), Randolph (526), Ritchie (88), Roane (127), Summers (197), Taylor (200), Tucker (72), Tyler (98), Upshur (345), Wayne (743), Webster (44), Wetzel (306), Wirt (63), Wood (1,375) and Wyoming (481).
There were 646 active cases in Cabell County on Friday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with patients’ ages ranging from 12 to 78. The county has reported a total of 1,629 cases.
Statewide, 8,071 new cases were reported, a single-day record, for a total of 282,528, and 42 deaths, for a total of 5,700.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 1,121. Patients’ ages ranged from 6 to 81.
Statewide, 3,173 new cases were reported Friday, for a total of 132,844, and 25 new deaths, for a total of 1,647. The deaths included two men, ages 62 and 83, from Pike County.
Friday’s total was the state’s highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases and deaths.
There are 1,358 people in the state who are hospitalized because of the virus, with 307 in ICU and 147 on a ventilator.
More than 194,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Friday, for a total of 10,508,864. There have been 242,216 deaths related to the virus.