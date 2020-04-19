HUNTINGTON — Two more deaths have been reported in West Virginia — bringing the state’s total to 20 deaths due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A 69-year-old male from Hampshire County and an 80-year-old male from Kanawha County are the two latest victims, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
In West Virginia, there were 890 positive cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the DHHR.
“Deepest sympathies are extended to the family for their loss,” Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary of DHHR, said in the release.
Locally, Cabell County reported four additional positive cases of the virus, for a total of 34 cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
DHHR said there have been 21,675 laboratory results received in West Virginia for COVID-19, with 20,785 negative results.
The confirmed cases per county are: Barbour (4), Berkeley (109), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (100), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (127), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (87), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).
In Ohio, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 11,292 total cases reported in the state as of 2 p.m. Sunday. The state has reported 471 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, 253 new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed as of 5 p.m. Sunday, bringing that state’s total number of cases to 2,960. Kentucky has reported 148 COVID-19-related deaths.
Nationally, the number of confirmed cases neared 700,000 on Sunday, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting 690,714 cases of coronavirus across the country. The CDC said 35,443 people have died from the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.