More details announced for Day of Prayer service
HUNTINGTON — Additional details have been announced for Thursday’s annual National Day of Prayer service in Cabell County.
This year’s National Day of Prayer will be observed Thursday, May 7, with a drive-in service in the parking lot of Christ Temple Church in Huntington in an effort to maintain social distancing guidelines recommended due to the coronavirus pandemic. In past years, the event had taken place at the Cabell County Courthouse.
The event will begin with a Christian and patriotic concert at 11 a.m., with the official ceremony beginning at noon. Various ministers and civic leaders will participate in the noon ceremony.
According to a news release, Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., will also participate in the noon ceremony, and Dove Award winner John Darin Rowsey will sing during the 11 a.m. concert with singers from the area.
For more information, contact County Coordinator T-Anne See via text or phone call at 304-617-6066.