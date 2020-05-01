CHARLESTON — Though West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s new safer-at-home order that goes into effect Monday, May 4, in response to the coronavirus outbreak applies to all 55 counties, more guidance will be provided this weekend for the 11 “hot spot” counties, including Cabell and Wayne.
Justice said Friday he was continuing to get feedback from county health officials and would issue more guidelines this weekend. The 11 counties designated “hot spots” were placed under stricter stay-at-home orders, restricting gatherings to groups of five and providing more state support if needed. Cabell and Wayne counties were among the last counties to be designated hot spots of COVID-19 activity.
Justice also said there had been discussions about removing some counties from the hot spot list, but he wasn’t ready to do that yet.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams on Friday signed an executive order establishing temporary rules that expedite the process for restaurants to set up outdoor dining. The temporary rules will become effective Monday, when Week 2 of Justice’s comeback plan begins, permitting outdoor dining at restaurants. The rules will end when Justice permits indoor dining.
“Our eclectic mix of locally owned restaurants is an integral reason why our downtown has become such a vibrant destination,” Williams said in a release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has forced restaurateurs to adapt their business models and remain flexible. Much like the city assisting our restaurants with parking accommodations when many of them adjusted to curbside service, these temporary rules will assist them as they emerge from the governor’s stay-at-home order.”
Three new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Friday — a 58-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman, both from Jackson County, and a 97-year-old man from Putnam County — bringing the total to 47. Justice, who has taken time each day to remember those who have died, said it gets harder to announce the deaths each time.
He said statistics-wise, the state is looking good, but “all the charts don’t make a hill of beans” when he has to announce a new death. As the state begins to reopen, Justice urged West Virginians to remember the virus is still here and the state still has a large population of those at high risk.
“We know there is a downside to doing nothing, and we know there is a downside of doing something,” Justice said of reopening.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 czar, said residents need to continue taking personal responsibility in protecting themselves, their neighbors and health care workers. Stay home as much as possible, work from home if possible, wash your hands and wear a face covering when you are in public, he said.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, there have been 47,062 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,151 positive and 45,911 negative. Twenty-six new positive cases were reported Friday.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (five), Berkeley (153), Boone (six), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (43), Fayette (14), Gilmer (two), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (seven), Hancock (10), Hardy (six), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (161), Lewis (four), Lincoln (two), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (13), Mason (12), McDowell (six), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (two), Monongalia (101), Monroe (five), Morgan (12), Nicholas (six), Ohio (29), Pendleton (three), Pleasants (two), Pocahontas (two), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (nine), Randolph (four), Roane (six), Summers (one), Taylor (six), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (four), Wayne (86), Wetzel (three), Wirt (three), Wood (40) and Wyoming (one).
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine shared more details on the new executive order he signed Thursday, which is called the “stay safe Ohio” order. Like West Virginia’s new order, the new Ohio order better aligns with the new phase the state is entering.
On Monday, offices, manufacturing and construction will begin reopening in Ohio, and on May 12, retail can reopen. DeWine said more guidance will come next week about reopening restaurants and hair salons.
DeWine announced 716 new positive cases, for a total of 18,743, and 27 new deaths, which brings the total fatalities just over 1,000.
In Kentucky, 171 new positive cases were reported Friday, for a total of 4,879, and 248 deaths.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,062,446 total cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of Friday, with 62,406 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.