CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 1,126 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard, and active cases in the state fell to 4,768. That’s 89 fewer active cases than the state reported Thursday.
Deaths tied to COVID-19 in West Virginia totaled 6,162 on Friday, with 16 of those reported overnight. Among the new deaths was a 55-year-old man from Lincoln County.
State health officials have said death rates tied to the virus are expected to increase in coming days and weeks as the omicron surge, hopefully, comes to an end.
As of Friday, 740 West Virginians — 13 fewer than Thursday — were hospitalized for the virus. Thirteen of those patients are children.
Of total COVID-19 patients, 180 are in an intensive care unit and 107 are receiving care on ventilators, per the dashboard.
Nearly 65% of those hospitalized for the virus are unvaccinated. That increased to 79% for those in the ICU and 81% unvaccinated for people on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, about 56% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated, per the dashboard. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated.
Of those fully vaccinated, about 42% have received a booster shot.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.