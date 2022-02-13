HUNTINGTON — More than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Sunday as the omicron surge continues to slow in the state.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,348 new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 476,060 since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. There have been 5,992 virus-related deaths. There were 8,276 active cases across the state Sunday, compared to one week ago when there was 11,851 active cases.
There were 850 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, with 16 of the patients being children. Of the hospitalized patients, 183 were in intensive care units and 110 required the use of a ventilator.
Health officials continued to urge people to get vaccinated against the virus, with 929,984 people (51.9%) in West Virginia fully vaccinated.
In Ohio’s Cases per 100,000 Residents Over 2 Weeks report released Feb. 10, Lawrence County had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the state for the second week in a row.
Only 41.46% of Lawrence County residents have received at least one vaccine. The statewide average is 61.56%.
No updates were available Sunday for Kentucky.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 279 cases of COVID-19 from Feb. 8-11. Two new deaths were added for a total of 148.
Nationwide, more than 170,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, for a total of 77,516,009, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 915,425 deaths related to the virus.
