HUNTINGTON — More than 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in West Virginia on Saturday as the state nears 5,000 total cases.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there were 4,922 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 139 since Friday evening. There have been 226,616 laboratory results received for the virus, and the state has reported 100 deaths.
In Cabell County, there were 226 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. There are 83 active cases, with 149 recovered. The county reported its first virus-related death Thursday.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (545/19), Boone (57/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (37/1), Cabell (224/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (102/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (76/0), Hampshire (48/0), Hancock (51 /3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (135/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (264 /5), Kanawha (489/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (21/0), Logan (43/0), Marion (130/3), Marshall (80/1), Mason (27/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (69/0), Mineral (71 /2), Mingo (50/2), Monongalia (693/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (174/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (89/25), Putnam (108/1), Raleigh (92/3), Randolph (196/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (3/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31 /2), Wayne (147/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (193/10) and Wyoming (7/0).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 148. Seventy-eight of the cases are now out of isolation.
Statewide, there were 73,822 cases reported Saturday, with 3,132 deaths.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one new positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, a 49-year-old man isolating at home.
The health department reported three new cases Friday — a 4-month-old boy, a 65-year-old man and a 69-year-old man, all isolating at home.
Boyd County has a total of 115 cases, with 68 recovered. There have been three deaths.
Statewide, there were 22,184 COVID-19 cases, 583 of which were newly reported Saturday. It represented the second-highest number of cases reported in a single day in the state, according to a news release.
There were also nine new virus-related deaths reported, for a total of 667.
As of Saturday, there have been 529,481 coronavirus tests performed in the state, and the positivity rate stands at 4.66%, the release said. At least 6,824 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
National numbers were not released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday. On Friday, the CDC reported a total of 3,555,877 cases of COVID-19 across the country and 137,864 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.